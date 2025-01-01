Bluetooth Terminal Tools
Bluetooth, a wireless technology standard for exchanging data over short distances, was first developed in the late 1990s by Ericsson.
Bluetooth can be used in the context of the terminal for exploring devices, network configuration, and data transmission tasks.
Below is a list of terminal tools that work with Bluetooth.
- bluetui - TUI for managing bluetooth on Linux.
- bluetuith - A TUI bluetooth manager for Linux.
- humble-explorer - cross-platform, command-line Bluetooth Low Energy scanner.
