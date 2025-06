Newsreader Terminal Tools

buku - Personal mini-web in text



circumflex - It's Hacker News in your terminal.



hackernews-tui - A Terminal UI (TUI) to browse Hacker News.



reader - Readability for the command line.



rssnix - filesystem-based rss/atom/json feed fetcher and reader



Know any Newsreader based terminal tools that would be good for this list?

Post a Tool here!