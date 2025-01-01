Terminal Text Editors
Terminal text editors, integral to the Unix tradition since the early 1970s, allow users to edit text files directly within the terminal environment.
These editors, like vi (and its later iteration, vim), and emacs, were developed to facilitate code editing and scripting directly on the server or system without a graphical interface.
Their relevance remains high in the realm of software development, system administration, and for those who prefer a keyboard-centric approach to coding.
Below is a list of terminal text editors.
- amp - A complete text editor for your terminal.
- emacs - The extensible, customizable, free/libre display editor.
- helix - A post-modern text editor.
- kibi - A text editor in less than 1024 lines of code, written in Rust.
- micro - A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor.
- edit - A TUI editor inspired by MS-DOS for Windows.
- moe - A command line Nim based editor inspired by Vim.
- neovim - Hyperextensible Vim-based text editor
- orbiton - A terminal-based text editor and a minimalistic IDE.
- ox - A Rust text editor that runs in your terminal!
- vim - The ubiquitous text editor
- wordgrinder - A cross-platform word processor for the terminal
