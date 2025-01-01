Terminal Text Editors

Terminal text editors, integral to the Unix tradition since the early 1970s, allow users to edit text files directly within the terminal environment.

These editors, like vi (and its later iteration, vim), and emacs, were developed to facilitate code editing and scripting directly on the server or system without a graphical interface.

Their relevance remains high in the realm of software development, system administration, and for those who prefer a keyboard-centric approach to coding.

Below is a list of terminal text editors.