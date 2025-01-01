Keep updated binaries in your dotfiles.

dotbins is a tool to manage command line binaries in your dotfiles repository.

It has support for multiple OS platforms and CPU architectures, automatic downloading of binaries from GitHub releases and the ability to install or update all your CLI tools to their latest versions with one command. You can also pin specific tool versions, track which versions are installed (with timestamps), and handle archive files by extracting the binaries automatically. It also organizes tools by platform or architecture and generates shell integration scripts to add them to your PATH , which allows you to start using the tools immediately after cloning your dotfiles.

This tool is particularly useful for developers, DevOps engineers and anyone who maintains a dotfiles setup across multiple environments. It benefits those who frequently set up new systems or work without admin rights, by ensuring all their preferred CLI tools (like fzf, bat, etc.) are instantly available via their dotfiles repo.