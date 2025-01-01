A command line tool to download release assets from GitHub.

dra is a command-line tool for downloading release assets from GitHub repositories similar to stew and eget. It simplifies fetching binaries without requiring authentication for public repositories.

It can automatically select and download assets based on your operating system and architecture. This tool also allows you to install assets directly, supporting various formats like tar archives and executables.

When you need an easy way to obtain and install GitHub releases, especially in scripts or automated setups, dra is an ideal tool for developers and hobbyists working with and want to install terminal tools.