Small command-line JSON Log viewer.

fblog is a command-line tool for viewing and managing JSON log files. It supports filtering, formatting and transforming logs for easier inspection and analysis.

With customizable filters written in Lua, you can isolate logs based on specific conditions like severity, process, level or status. It also supports prefixing log lines and highlighting key fields for better readability and has log tailing and shell completions. Advanced formatting options let you personalize how logs appear, with support for NO_COLOR for disabling color output and also has color-coding and placeholder substitutions.

Ideal for developers and sysadmins, fblog also integrates with Docker, Kubernetes and even tools such as k9s, making it a great choice for debugging and logging JSON files in the terminal.