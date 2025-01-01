Kubernetes Terminal Tools
Kubernetes (also known as k8s) was introduced by Google in 2014 and is an open source container orchestration tool. It commonly used in applications which have a microservices architecture.
Kubernetes allows developers, DevOps engineers and SREs to automate deployment, scaling and manage their applications in a cluster. Kubernetes can be extended with it's API to integrate with other developer tools or allow developers to create their own tools with Kubernetes.
Below are a list of terminal tools that work with Kubernetes.
- dns53 - Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.
- k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
- kdash - A simple and fast dashboard for Kubernetes.
- kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.
- ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.
- kubecolor - Colorize your kubectl output.
- sig - interactive grep. (for streaming)
- tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
- wireman - A TUI gRPC client.
Know any Kubernetes based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
Post a Tool here!