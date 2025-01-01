flowcontrol

Flow Control: a programmer's text editor.

eget neurocyte/flow

Flow Control (flow) is a zig-based text editor designed for programmers. It supports modern terminals such as foot, Kitty and Ghostty which are the recommended terminals with this editor with 24-bit color and requires NerdFont compatibility.

 

Core features include fast TUI operation, tree-sitter syntax highlighting, linting, language server navigation, infinite undo/redo, multi-cursor editing, and customizable keybindings. It provides extensive mouse support and theme options, providing various customizability for users.

 

Flow Control is useful for programmers seeking a newer terminal-integrated editor with text manipulation features.

