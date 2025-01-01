A utility tool powered by fzf for using Git interactively.

forgit is a tool for using Git interactively in the terminal. It's powered by fzf for fuzzy finding and integrates with shells such as bash, zsh and fish.

Core features of forgit include a TUI that shows available selectors for Git branches, checkout, cherry pick, rebasing, stash, blame, commits and files with keybindings. This tool also has a gitignore generator, Git log and diff viewer which all commands are available as Git shorthands / aliases ('glo' shorthand for git log and so on). Optionally, forgit can use delta for human-readable diffs and bat for syntax highlighting.

forgit is useful for software engineers or hobbyists who work frequently with Git and use fzf as part of their toolset for fuzzy finding. It also suits those who prefer TUIs, use fzf plugins, shell completions and those who want to do almost all their Git operations in the terminal.