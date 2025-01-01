A git commit history replay tool for the terminal.

gitlogue is a TUI tool that replays your Git commit history in the terminal.

It replays commit diffs keystroke by keystroke with realistic typing, cursor movements, and deletions to simulate live coding. It also syntax highlights code in 26 languages (via tree-sitter), shows a file tree updating with each commit, includes a screensaver mode for endless random commit playback, supports 9 built-in themes, custom themes and stores preferences in a config file under your user directory. This tool can also be used in combination with tools such as fzf, for interactive commit selection and asciinema for terminal recording.

Ideal for engineers, reviewers, educators and anyone who wants to visualize code history, gitlogue works best for showing the evolution of a software project, as a screensaver that animates commit history, or if you just want to appear "productive" or "busy".