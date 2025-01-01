A CLI command organizer tool to hoard all your precious commands.

hoard is a TUI command organizer for storing frequently used commands. It captures names, descriptions, namespaces, tags and optional parameters, keeping your intricate and most used tasks easily accessible.

Features of this tool include listing, parameter placeholders, ChatGPT-assisted creation and local or cloud synchronization. You can use shell plugins to easily search or fill saved commands and it also supports keyboard shortcuts.

This tool can be used if you need quick retrieval of long, customized commands and want to explore your commands in a TUI, hoard works best in conjunction with and is similar to fzf and atuin.