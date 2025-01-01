A command-line benchmarking tool.

hyperfine is a command-line benchmarking tool. It provides statistical analysis across multiple runs, supports arbitrary shell commands and enables constant feedback about the benchmark progress inside the terminal.

Extra features include setting up warmup runs and cache-clearing commands, statistical outlier detection and customizable benchmarks. It's not just for plain benchmarking but also lets you export results to various formats like CSV, JSON, Markdown, AsciiDoc.

hyperfine works best for those who work on software performance testing and optimization, especially with large or complex software projects. When you want to benchmark applications, algorithms or when you need to regularly monitor the performance of your software, keep hyperfine in your toolset.