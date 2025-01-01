Markdown Terminal Tools

Markdown, created by John Gruber and Aaron Swartz in 2004, is a lightweight markup language designed to be easily readable and convertible to HTML.

Its simplicity and plain text formatting syntax make it popular among developers and writers for creating web content and documentation.

In the realm of terminal tools, Markdown is essential for documentation, READMEs and integration with various text editors and site generators.

Below is a list of terminal tools that work with Markdown.