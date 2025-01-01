Markdown Terminal Tools
Markdown, created by John Gruber and Aaron Swartz in 2004, is a lightweight markup language designed to be easily readable and convertible to HTML.
Its simplicity and plain text formatting syntax make it popular among developers and writers for creating web content and documentation.
In the realm of terminal tools, Markdown is essential for documentation, READMEs and integration with various text editors and site generators.
Below is a list of terminal tools that work with Markdown.
- frogmouth - A Markdown browser for your terminal
- glow - Render markdown on the CLI, with pizzazz!
- hike - A Markdown browser for the terminal.
- mandown - man-page inspired Markdown viewer.
- mdcat - fancy cat for markdown
- mdtt - Markdown Table Editor TUI.
- patat - Terminal-based presentations using Pandoc.
Know any Markdown based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
Post a Tool here!