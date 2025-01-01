Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A CLI for reading Learn X in Y Minutes directly into your terminal.

lexy is a CLI tool that pulls "Learn X in Y-Minutes" tutorials, caches them and prints syntax-highlighted docs in your terminal.

Main features include listing 100+ different programming languages, fzf-powered fuzzy search, bat colour output, offline storage, 60-day auto-refresh, manual update, local grep, quick aliases and with minimal network usage.

Ideal for polyglot developers, students and those needing a quick instant reference or language reminders during coding, teaching or travelling offline and without browser tabs.