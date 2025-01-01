A TUI for lobste.rs website.

lobtui is a TUI interface to the Lobste.rs website.

It fetches the site feed, shows titles in a scrollable list and keeps all interaction inside your terminal. It has keys that mirror those familiar with vim for navigation such as pressing 'n' for the next page, 'p' for previous, 'r' for reloading, 'gg' for the top of the page, 'G' for bottom and pressing 'o' on an article opens the article in the browser (with environment variable support for your favourite $BROWSER ).

lobtui is visually similar to other terminal news aggregators such as hnterm, circumflex and hackernews-tui, where the points, votes and comments are visible, except for the difference that lobtui (like the lobste.rs website) shows tags which helps you know the relevant topics of the article.