A command-line Git information tool.

onefetch is a command-line git information tool, it is much like neofetch, fastfetch and cpufetch, but for git repositories and displays information about code, licenses and more directly in the terminal.

It detects open-source licenses, provides valuable user information, the logo of your dominant language by default but can be configured to utilize an image or a text input. It reveals data like code distribution, pending changes, number of dependencies, top contributors, disk size, creation date, and lines of code (LOC).

onefetch supports over 100 different programming languages, is highly customizable via command-line flags, can ignore files or directories and print output in multiple formats.