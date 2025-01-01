A prettier and powerful ls(1) for the pros.

pls is a modern alternative to the traditional ls command, similar to eza, exa and lsd but aiming to be prettier out-of-the-box, more customisable and more powerful than the comparison.

It features a cleaner, more colorful output and provides more functionality than ls and all its modern incarnations. It features two views (detail and grid), icons (Nerd Fonts, emoji and even PNG/SVG icon sets), powerful filters, multiple sort bases, importance-based visibility, collapsing autogenerated files, and displaying symlinks (and symlink chains) in its own unique style.

You can extensively customize pls to suit your preferences. It's ideal for anyone from hobbyists to power users looking for an improved directory listing tool for daily use in the terminal for macOS and Linux.