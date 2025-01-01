Drive terraform at terminal velocity.

pug is a TUI tool designed for advanced users of Terraform. It enables users to perform a variety of functions such as managing Terraform state resources, executing tasks in parallel (plan, init, apply, run, etc.) task scheduling and also supports OpenTofu alongside with Terraform.

Apart from performance enhancements, pug also features workspaces and the creation and application of several plans simultaneously in the terminal.

pug works best for those who work as DevOps, SRE or infrastructure engineers as well as hobbyists who have homelab setups. Use pug when you need a terminal tool that visually displays your infrastructure changes and operations in a handy TUI.