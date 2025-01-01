SRE Terminal Tools

Introduced initially at Google in 2003, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) combines software engineering with infrastructure and operations to enhance system reliability and scalability. Companies such as Google, Uber, Netflix, Airbnb and many others have adopted the practice.

It is a modern approach to tackle operational challenges, ensuring high-performing, reliable systems. It differs from DevOps. SRE targets reliability through software engineering, while DevOps promotes collaboration for streamlined software delivery.

Below is a list of terminal tools that SREs use.