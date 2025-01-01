SRE Terminal Tools
Introduced initially at Google in 2003, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) combines software engineering with infrastructure and operations to enhance system reliability and scalability. Companies such as Google, Uber, Netflix, Airbnb and many others have adopted the practice.
It is a modern approach to tackle operational challenges, ensuring high-performing, reliable systems. It differs from DevOps. SRE targets reliability through software engineering, while DevOps promotes collaboration for streamlined software delivery.
Below is a list of terminal tools that SREs use.
- bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool
- cidr - A CLI to perform various actions on CIDR ranges.
- dns53 - Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.
- dog - A command-line DNS client.
- doggo - A command-line DNS client for humans.
- dry - A Docker manager for the terminal.
- goaccess - a real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer.
- gocker - TUI for Docker management.
- goose - A database migration tool written in Go.
- gping - Ping, but with a graph.
- htop - An interactive process viewer.
- k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
- kaskade - A text user interface (TUI) for Apache Kafka.
- ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.
- kubecolor - Colorize your kubectl output.
- lssh - A TUI list select SSH/SCP/SFTP client tools.
- netop - A network topology visualizer.
- oryx - A TUI for sniffing network traffic using eBPF on Linux.
- oxker - A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.
- pipeform - A TUI for Terraform runtime progress.
- planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
- pocker - A TUI tool for Docker.
- pug - Drive terraform at terminal velocity.
- rustscan - The Modern Port Scanner.
- sampler - Visualization for any shell command.
- sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.
- sshs - Terminal user interface for SSH
- terraform-tui - A powerful terraform textual TUI.
- topgrade - Upgrade all the things
- trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool
- vtop - Wow such top. So stats. More better than regular top
- wireman - A TUI gRPC client.
