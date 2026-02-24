A terminal UI for orchestrating AI coding agents.

ralph-tui is a terminal tool that works through a defined list of tasks and orchestrates AI agents to work though them.

It reads through tasks using a PRD document (product requirements document) in a JSON format i.e. a prd.json, picks the highest priority item, builds prompts, runs your chosen agent, and checks for completion each iteration. It supports Claude Code, Gemini CLI, Codex and more, plus it is able pause and resume after crashes, saves logs per iteration, and has progress tracking across tasks.

Other features of ralph-tui are an interactive setup wizard, PRD creation with chat mode, conversion between tracker formats, prompt template viewing, and plugin listings for agents and trackers. Remote control is built in, with a listener mode, secure token based auth, remote add and test commands, and config push to multiple machines.

This tool works best for vibecoders, developers and maintainers who want repeatable agent runs on repos, especially when tackling many small fixes or refactors.