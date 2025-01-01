Command-line System Observation Tool.

sot is a cross platform system observation tool (in the spirit of top, glances or htop) that shows live system statistics and draws text based graphs for CPU, memory, disk and network usage.

Key features include monitoring CPU usage per core, threads and listing running processes with their memory and CPU consumption in full display. It also tracks disk I/O rates and storage capacity, memory usage (including swap) and real-time network throughput. All information updates dynamically, giving you a real-time performance dashboard in the terminal. This tool also displays a health score of your system, a great way to show the overall performance in one terminal window pane.

Sysadmins, DevOps engineers and Linux power users would be interested in a tool like sot for user friendly real time monitoring of system resources from the terminal. It works best for quickly and easily diagnosing performance issues or simply keeping track of a system's health without using a GUI.