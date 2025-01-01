tere
A faster alternative to cd + ls.
pacman -S tere
tere is a terminal file explorer designed for quick folder navigation. It replaces repetitive
cd and
ls commands, instead displaying a TUI that prints folder paths for efficient movement.
Core features include intuitive keyboard shortcuts, type-ahead search and customizable shell integrations like fzf and zoxide. This tool focuses solely on navigating directories, not file management, making it lightweight and easy to use across platforms like Linux, Windows, and macOS or operating systems which are resource constrained.