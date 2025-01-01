tere

rust
eupl-1.2

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/tere/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/tere/

A faster alternative to cd + ls.

pacman -S tere

tere is a terminal file explorer designed for quick folder navigation. It replaces repetitive cd and ls commands, instead displaying a TUI that prints folder paths for efficient movement.

 

Core features include intuitive keyboard shortcuts, type-ahead search and customizable shell integrations like fzf and zoxide. This tool focuses solely on navigating directories, not file management, making it lightweight and easy to use across platforms like Linux, Windows, and macOS or operating systems which are resource constrained.

 

Built for terminal users tired of typing long paths or hitting tab repeatedly and for developers and terminal enthusiasts, tere is lightweight, cross platform and a minimalist directory navigator that cuts navigation time to seconds.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.