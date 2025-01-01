Instant terminal sharing using Zellij.

zmate is a command-line tool that lets you share a zellij terminal session with others instantly, even over untrusted networks or behind NAT gateways. It's heavily inspired from tmate but for zellij instead of tmux.

Key features include on-demand SSH port forwarding, automatic temporary SSH server startup, authentication via session username, support for custom ports and instant teardown of tunnels and connections when the host ends the session. This tool doesn’t require any always-on servers, and no ports are left open after use. Peers connect with standard SSH clients and are dropped into the shared zellij session without needing extra setup.

zmate is useful for or anyone who needs a quick, secure, temporary terminal collaboration in restricted or cloud environments, especially when persistent remote access tools aren’t available or wanted.