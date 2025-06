Time for another post for the past month of April at Terminal Trove! Here’s a short recap of what we were up to:

Terminal Tool of The Week (April)

Below are a few of them we featured in April in case you missed it:

openapi-tui - Browse & run OpenAPI v3 specs in the TUI.

fnug - Run all your lints, tests & commands in the terminal.

termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.

sttr - A CLI/TUI tool to perform 30+ string transformations.

jwt-ui - A CLI/TUI for enc/decoding JSON Web Tokens.

Newsletters