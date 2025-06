Time for another post for the past month of February at Terminal Trove! Here’s a short recap of what we were up to in February:

Terminal Tool of The Week (February)

Below are a few of them we featured in February in case you missed it:

godap - A complete terminal user interface (TUI) for LDAP.

flamelens - An interactive flamegraph viewer in the terminal.

forgit - A utility tool powered by fzf for using Git interactively.

loggo - A powerful terminal app for structured log streaming.

Newsletters