Terminal Trove Feburary 2026 Wrap Up

Time for another post for the past month of Feburary at Terminal Trove! Here's a short recap of what we were up to in Feburary 2026:

Terminal Tool of The Week (Feburary 2026)

Below are a few of them we featured in Feburary 2026 in case you missed it:



endcord - A feature rich Discord TUI client.

endcord

whosthere - A local area network (LAN) discovery tool with a modern TUI interface.

whosthere

dealve-tui - Delve into game deals from your terminal.

dealve-tui

lazykiq - A rich terminal UI for Sidekiq.

lazykiq

Newsletters

We just sent out newsletter #113 showcasing more terminal tools submitted by our readers.

If you would like to be kept up on when we send new newsletters, click here.

EOF

