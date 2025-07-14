Terminal Trove June 2025 Wrap Up

Curator on July 14, 2025

Time for another post for the past month of June at Terminal Trove! Here’s a short recap of what we were up to:

Search and Explore Terminal Tools

We recently added a highly requested feature and you can now search and explore all terminal tools listed on Terminal Trove.

You can preview all the tools listed on Terminal Trove which have screenshots and filter by specific tags to find tools which may interest you or you may also find several terminal tools which you never knew that existed which may be very useful to you!

To see some of the tools listed in the explore page, go ahead and explore some of the tools listed in the explore page right here.

Terminal Tool of The Week (June)

Below are a few of them we featured in June in case you missed it:

tldx - A Domain Availability Research Tool.

tldx

deletor - Manage & delete files efficiently with an interactive TUI & scriptable CLI.

deletor

e1s - A TUI for managing AWS ECS Resources.

e1s

smassh - Smassh your Keyboard, TUI Edition.

smassh

Newsletters

We've just sent out newsletter #80 showcasing more terminal tools submitted by our readers.

EOF

