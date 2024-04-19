Terminal Trove March 2024 Wrap Up

Time for another post for the past month of March at Terminal Trove! Here’s a short recap of what we were up to in March:

Terminal Tool of The Week (March)

Below are a few of them we featured in March in case you missed it:

dolphie - Realtime MySQL monitoring in the terminal.

age - A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool.

crates-tui - A TUI for exploring crates.io.

bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool

Newsletters

We’ve just sent our 17th newsletter showcasing more terminal tools submitted by our readers.

