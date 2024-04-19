Terminal Trove March 2024 Wrap Up

Curator on April 19, 20241713484800000
Time for another post for the past month of March at Terminal Trove! Here’s a short recap of what we were up to in March:
Below are a few of them we featured in March in case you missed it:
dolphie - Realtime MySQL monitoring in the terminal.
age - A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool.
crates-tui - A TUI for exploring crates.io.
bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool
We’ve just sent our 17th newsletter showcasing more terminal tools submitted by our readers.
EOF
