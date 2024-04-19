Terminal Trove March 2024 Wrap Up

Curator on April 19, 2024

Time for another post for the past month of March at Terminal Trove! Here’s a short recap of what we were up to in March:

Terminal Tool of The Week (March)

Below are a few of them we featured in March in case you missed it:


dolphie - Realtime MySQL monitoring in the terminal.

dolphie

age - A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool.

age

crates-tui - A TUI for exploring crates.io.

crates-tui

bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool

bandwhich

Newsletters

a visitor to Terminal Trove reading the first newsletter.

We’ve just sent our 17th newsletter showcasing more terminal tools submitted by our readers.

If you would like to be kept up on when we send new newsletters, click here.

EOF

