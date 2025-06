Time for another post for the past month of March at Terminal Trove! Here’s a short recap of what we were up to in March:

Terminal Tool of The Week (March)

Below are a few of them we featured in March in case you missed it:

bibiman - A simple TUI for handling your BibLaTeX database.

ddv - A TUI to view Amazon DynamoDB in the terminal.

mani - A CLI tool to help you manage multiple repositories.

euporie - Jupyter notebooks in the terminal.

Newsletters