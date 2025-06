Time for another post for the past month of May at Terminal Trove! Here’s a short recap of what we were up to:

Terminal Tool of The Week (May)

Below are a few of them we featured in May in case you missed it:

tinboard - A terminal-based client for pinboard.in

atac - A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal.

flawz - A TUI for browsing CVE security vulnerabilities.

oterm - A text-based terminal client for ollama.

Newsletters