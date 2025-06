Time for another post for the past month of May at Terminal Trove! Here’s a short recap of what we were up to in May:

Terminal Tool of The Week (May)

Below are a few of them we featured in May in case you missed it:

daylight - Track sunrise and sunset times in the terminal

nerdlog - A fast, remote-first, multi-host TUI log viewer.

basalt - Track sunrise and sunset times in the terminal

kdash - A simple and fast dashboard for Kubernetes.

Newsletters