Time for another post for the past month of November at Terminal Trove! Here’s a short recap of what we were up to in November:

Terminal Tool of The Week (November)

Below are a few of them we featured in November in case you missed it:

mqttui - A TUI to pub/sub MQTT data in the terminal.

ddgr - DuckDuckGo from the terminal.

wireman - A TUI gRPC client.

sshclick - A TUI based management of your SSH config files.

Newsletters