DuckDuckGo from the terminal.

ddgr is a CLI tool that brings DuckDuckGo search to the terminal without tracking.

It includes features such as custom result limits, instant answers, support for HTTPS proxies, Tor network support, region-specific searches and more. You can also use DuckDuckGo '!bang' shortcuts with autocompletion in ddgr to search within specific sites and it integrates with text-based browsers like lynx, elinks, links and w3m as ddgr is entirely text-based. It also supports "I'm Feeling Ducky" searches for instant results.

For users that are privacy-conscious who want direct, no-nonsense searches without switching to a browser, ddgr is great for this use case. It’s also great for quick lookups or focused research, whether you’re using a Linux setup, a Raspberry Pi or simply prefer working without distractions in the terminal.