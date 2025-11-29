Terminal Trove November 2025 Wrap Up

Time for another post for the past month of November at Terminal Trove! Here's a short recap of what we were up to in November 2025:

Terminal Tool of The Week (November 2025)

Below are a few of them we featured in November 2025 in case you missed it:



mcat - Parse, convert & preview images, videos & markdown in your terminal.

mcat

podliner - Podcasts in any terminal. Fast, clean, offline.

podliner

gitlogue - A git commit history replay tool for the terminal.

gitlogue

kyanos - A simple & powerful eBPF-based network issue, analysis and tracing tool.

kyanos

Newsletters

We've just sent out newsletter #99 showcasing more terminal tools submitted by our readers.

If you would like to be kept up on when we send new newsletters, click here.

