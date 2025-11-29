Curator on November 29, 20251 day ago • 1 min read 1764417600000
Time for another post for the past month of November at Terminal Trove! Here's a short recap of what we were up to in November 2025:
Below are a few of them we featured in November 2025 in case you missed it:
We've just sent out newsletter #99 showcasing more terminal tools submitted by our readers.
If you would like to be kept up on when we send new newsletters, click here.
EOF
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/blog/terminal-trove-november-2025-wrap-up