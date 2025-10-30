Terminal Trove October 2025 Wrap Up

Time for another post for the past month of October at Terminal Trove! Here's a short recap of what we were up to in October 2025:

Terminal Tool of The Week (October 2025)

Below are a few of them we featured in October 2025 in case you missed it:



intelli-shell - Like IntelliSense, but for shells!

intelli-shell

gobackup - A CLI tool to backup your databases, files to cloud storage.

gobackup

tuios - A TUI window manager for managing multiple terminal sessions.

tuios

cronboard - A terminal tool for managing cron jobs locally and on servers.

cronboard

Newsletters

We've just sent out newsletter #95 showcasing more terminal tools submitted by our readers.

If you would like to be kept up on when we send new newsletters, click here.

