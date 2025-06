Time for another post for the past month September at Terminal Trove! Here’s a short recap of what we were up to in September:

Terminal Tool of The Week (September)

Below are a few of them we featured in September in case you missed it:

gama - Manage your GitHub Actions from the terminal.

gitnr - A TUI to generate .gitignore files using templates.

pik - A TUI for interactively stopping processes.

spiel - Display richly-styled presentations in the terminal.

Newsletters