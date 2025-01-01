Social Terminal Tools

enola - A CLI tool to search for usernames across social networks.



gomuks - A terminal based Matrix client written in Go.



iamb - A matrix client for vim addicts.



servitor - A fediverse client with a terminal interface



tgt - A simple TUI for Telegram.



toot - Interact with Mastodon directly in the terminal.



tuisky - A TUI client for Bluesky.



tut - A TUI for Mastodon with vim inspired keys



twitch-tui - A Twitch chat TUI client for the terminal



youtube-tui - An aesthetically pleasing YouTube TUI written in Rust



