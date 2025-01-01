Social Terminal Tools
- enola - A CLI tool to search for usernames across social networks.
- gomuks - A terminal based Matrix client written in Go.
- iamb - A matrix client for vim addicts.
- servitor - A fediverse client with a terminal interface
- tgt - A simple TUI for Telegram.
- toot - Interact with Mastodon directly in the terminal.
- tuisky - A TUI client for Bluesky.
- tut - A TUI for Mastodon with vim inspired keys
- twitch-tui - A Twitch chat TUI client for the terminal
- youtube-tui - An aesthetically pleasing YouTube TUI written in Rust
