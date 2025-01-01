Social Terminal Tools

  1. enola - A CLI tool to search for usernames across social networks.
  1. gomuks - A terminal based Matrix client written in Go.
  1. iamb - A matrix client for vim addicts.
  1. servitor - A fediverse client with a terminal interface
  1. tgt - A simple TUI for Telegram.
  1. toot - Interact with Mastodon directly in the terminal.
  1. tuisky - A TUI client for Bluesky.
  1. tut - A TUI for Mastodon with vim inspired keys
  1. twitch-tui - A Twitch chat TUI client for the terminal
  1. youtube-tui - An aesthetically pleasing YouTube TUI written in Rust

Know any Social based terminal tools that would be good for this list?

Post a Tool here!

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.