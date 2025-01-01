Cool Retro Term vs. iTerm2

Feature Cool Retro Term iTerm2
Cool Retro Term Logo iTerm2 Logo
Tagline A good looking terminal emulator which mimics the old cathode display. A terminal emulator for Mac OS X that does amazing things.
Website https://github.com/Swordfish90/cool-retro-term https://iterm2.com
Language
qml
objective-c
Date Created November 22, 2013 January 1, 2010
Platform
macos
linux
macos
File Size ~55 MB ~74.2 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support No Yes
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-2) Open Source (GPL-2)
Source Code https://github.com/Swordfish90/cool-retro-term https://github.com/gnachman/iTerm2
Development State
active
active

