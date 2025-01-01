Cool Retro Term vs. iTerm2
|Feature
|Cool Retro Term
|iTerm2
|Tagline
|A good looking terminal emulator which mimics the old cathode display.
|A terminal emulator for Mac OS X that does amazing things.
|Website
|https://github.com/Swordfish90/cool-retro-term
|https://iterm2.com
|Language
|
qml
objective-c
|Date Created
|November 22, 2013
|January 1, 2010
|Platform
|
macos
linux
|
macos
|File Size
|~55 MB
|~74.2 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|No
|Yes
|Sixel Support
|No
|Yes
|Hardware
Acceleration
|Yes
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (GPL-2)
|Open Source (GPL-2)
|Source Code
|https://github.com/Swordfish90/cool-retro-term
|https://github.com/gnachman/iTerm2
|Development State
|
active
active