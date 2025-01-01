zeitfetch
Instantaneous snapshots of system information.
brew install nidnogg/zeitfetch/zeitfetch
zeitfetch, is a screenfetch tool providing users with a snapshot of their computer's system information, much like neofetch, fastfetch, onefetch and cpufetch.
This tool is fully cross platform on Windows, macOS and many Linux distributions to visualise system information with a dedicated OS logo visible in ASCII as a single binary.