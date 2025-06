Time for another post for the past month of April at Terminal Trove! Here’s a short recap of what we were up to in April:

Terminal Tool of The Week (April)

Below are a few of them we featured in April in case you missed it:

wtfis - Passive hostname, domain and IP lookup tool for non-robots

xan - The CSV magician.

parllama - TUI for ollama and other LLM providers.

ticker - A terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking.

andcli - A 2FA TUI for your shell.

