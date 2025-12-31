Terminal Trove December 2025 Wrap Up

As 2025 draws to a close, here's a short recap of what we were up to in December 2025:

Terminal Tool of The Week (December 2025)

Below are a few of them we featured in December 2025 in case you missed it:



oeis-tui - A TUI and CLI for exploring the On-Line Encyclopedia of Integer Sequences (OEIS).

oeis-tui

qo - An interactive minimalist TUI to query JSON, CSV, and TSV using SQL.

qo

superseedr - A BitTorrent client in your terminal.

superseedr

sqlit - A user friendly TUI for SQL databases.

sqlit

dotstate - A modern, secure, and user-friendly dotfile manager.

dotstate

Newsletters

This year we reached over 100 issues on our newsletter and just sent out newsletter #105 showcasing more terminal tools submitted by our readers.

If you would like to be kept up on when we send new newsletters, click here.

We want to give a huge thank you for following along with us at Terminal Trove and Terminal Trove Weekly in 2025.

We have big plans for next year that we will announce very soon.

Happy New Year and see you in 2026!

EOF

