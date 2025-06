Time for another post for the past month of July at Terminal Trove! Here’s a short recap of what we were up to:

Terminal Tool of The Week (July)

Below are a few of them we featured in July in case you missed it:

rustscan - The Modern Port Scanner.

posting - A modern HTTP client in your terminal.

sampler - Visualization for any shell command.

kaskade - A text user interface (TUI) for Apache Kafka.

pillager - Pillage filesystems for sensitive information.

Newsletters