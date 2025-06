Time for another post for the past month October at Terminal Trove! Here’s a short recap of what we were up to in October:

Terminal Tool of The Week (October)

Below are a few of them we featured in October in case you missed it:

binsider - Analyze ELF binaries like a boss.

lychee - A fast, async link checker written in Rust.

monolith - A tool for saving web pages as one HTML file.

tenere - A TUI interface for LLMs.

cy - A time traveling terminal multiplexer.

Newsletters