Terminal Trove September 2025 Wrap Up

the 91st newsletter.

Time for another post for the past month of September at Terminal Trove! Here's a short recap of what we were up to in September 2025:

Terminal Tool of The Week (September 2025)

Below are a few of them we featured in September 2025 in case you missed it:



dcv - A TUI viewer for docker-compose.

dcv

dirsearch - A web path scanner for finding hidden files and directories.

dirsearch

lazyssh - A terminal-based SSH manager.

lazyssh

lue - A TUI ebook reader with Text-to-Speech (TTS).

lue

flowrs - A TUI application for Apache Airflow.

flowrs

Newsletters

We've just sent out newsletter #91 showcasing more terminal tools submitted by our readers.

EOF

