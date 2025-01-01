Regex Terminal Tools
Regular expressions (regex), evolving from formal language theory in the 1950s, have become essential for pattern matching and text manipulation in computing.
Their integration into Unix systems solidified their role in terminal tools, aiding in complex text searches and data parsing.
Below is a list of terminal tools that work with regex.
- desed - Demystify and debug your sed scripts, from the comfort of your terminal.
- grex - generate regular expressions from user-provided test cases.
- rexi - A terminal UI for regex testing.
- ripgrep - A recursive directory search tool using regex patterns.
- scooter - Interactive find and replace in the terminal.
- sd - Intuitive find & replace CLI (sed alternative)
- srgn - A syntax‑aware grep alternative with code edits.
