A general purpose filesystem and disk-usage utility.

erdtree (also known as erd ) is a cross-platform, multi-threaded filesystem and disk-usage utility. It reports disk usage in various metrics like bytes, blocks, words and lines. It supports hidden file and gitignore rules, regular expressions and glob-based searching.

This tool also features bash completion for the erd command, icon support, colorized output, granular sorting options, detailed file information and offers different layouts when listing files such as a reverse tree layout, tree -like output or du -like output.