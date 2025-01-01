A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.

ktop is a lightweight TUI tool that shows quick, useful and insightful information about Kubernetes clusters in the terminal.

Much like traditional top tools, ktop displays data about workloads such as nodes and pods within the kubernetes cluster. This tool can also work with or without a metrics-server and can use an existing cluster configuration to display kubernetes resource information.

ktop is cross platform and is also available as a kubectl plugin. It is useful for developers, homelab enthusiasts, sysadmins, DevOps or SRE engineers who work with and need to see resource information and metrics about their kubernetes clusters.