Terminal Tools for System Administration
System administration (Sysadmin for short) encompasses the management and upkeep of computer systems to ensure smooth operations.
Through the terminal, sysadmins can directly interact with the system, manage settings, and automate processes.
Below are a list of terminal tools that developers use for system administration.
- andcli - A 2FA TUI for your shell.
- asn - ASN lookup tool and traceroute server
- atop - An advanced interactive monitor for linux systems.
- bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool
- bkp - Utility that makes backups of your files/directories.
- bottom - Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.
- broot - A new way to see and navigate directory trees.
- btop - A terminal monitor of resources.
- caligula - A user-friendly, lightweight TUI for disk imaging.
- chmod-cli - effortlessly generate chmod commands.
- cpufetch - Simple yet fancy CPU architecture fetching tool.
- crates-tui - A TUI for exploring crates.io
- ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
- curl - A command line tool and library for transferring data.
- desed - Demystify and debug your sed scripts, from the comfort of your terminal.
- diskonaut - terminal disk space navigator.
- dive - A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image.
- dns53 - Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.
- dog - A command-line DNS client.
- doggo - A command-line DNS client for humans.
- dry - A Docker manager for the terminal.
- dstp - Run common networking tests against any site.
- ducker - A slightly quackers Docker TUI.
- duf - Disk Usage/Free Utility - a better 'df' alternative.
- dug - A global DNS propagation checker on your CLI
- dusage - A command line disk usage information tool.
- dysk - A linux utility listing your filesystems.
- e1s - A TUI for managing AWS ECS Resources.
- elinks - A full-featured text www browser.
- erldash - A simple, terminal-based Erlang dashboard.
- fd - A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to 'find'
- fm - A minimalistic file manager for the terminal.
- fnug - Run all your lints, tests and commands at once, in the terminal.
- fq - jq for binary formats.
- gdu - Pretty fast disk usage analyzer
- glances - A cross platform top/htop alternative in python.
- goaccess - a real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer.
- godap - A complete terminal user interface (TUI) for LDAP.
- goji - Commitizen-like tool for formatting commit messages using emojis.
- gotop - A terminal-based graphical activity monitor written in Go.
- gping - Ping, but with a graph.
- gtop - System monitoring dashboard for terminal.
- harlequin - The SQL IDE for Your Terminal.
- havn - A fast configurable port scanner with reasonable defaults.
- hishtory - Your shell history: synced, queryable, and in context.
- hostctl - A CLI tool to manage /etc/hosts like a pro!
- htop - An interactive process viewer.
- httm - Interactive, file-level Time Machine-like tool for ZFS/btrfs/nilfs2.
- httpstat - Visualizes curl(1) statistics in a way of beauty and clarity.
- hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.
- isd - A keyboard-focused, highly customizable systemd units TUI.
- k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
- ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.
- lazydocker - The lazier way to manage everything docker
- lazyjournal - A terminal user interface for journalctl.
- lazysql - A cross-platform TUI database management tool.
- lf - A terminal file manager which "lists files".
- lla - A blazing fast ls replacement with superpowers.
- logria - A powerful CLI tool that puts log aggregation at your fingertips.
- lsr - Basically ls but readable.
- mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.
- miller - an all in one swiss army knife for data processing.
- mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.
- mprocs - Run multiple commands in parallel.
- mqttui - A TUI tool to publish/subscribe MQTT messages from the terminal.
- neoss - User-friendly and detailed socket statistics with a TUI.
- netop - A network topology visualizer.
- nomino - Batch rename utility for developers.
- nping - A TUI concurrent ping tool developed in Rust.
- nvrs - Fast new version checker for software releases.
- oha - A tiny TUI program that sends some load to a web application.
- oryx - A TUI for sniffing network traffic using eBPF on Linux.
- oxker - A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.
- pctrl - A terminal-based process controller.
- pdu - Highly parallelized, blazing fast directory tree analyzer.
- pillager - Pillage filesystems for sensitive information.
- planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
- pls - A prettier and powerful ls(1) for the pros.
- pocker - A TUI tool for Docker.
- procs - A modern replacement for ps written in Rust.
- pueue - Manage your shell commands.
- pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go
- qrc - A QR code generator for text terminals.
- rainfrog - A database management TUI for postgres.
- ranger - A vim-inspired file manager for the console.
- rsync - A fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool for both remote and local files.
- rucola - A terminal based markdown note manager.
- sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
- sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.
- serpl - A simple TUI for search and replace, akin to VS Code.
- slurm - Realtime traffic statistics for network interfaces
- ssh-para - Parallel SSH jobs manager interactive CLI.
- ssl-checker - Fast and beautiful program to check all your https endpoint.
- stree - A simple directory tree command for listing AWS S3 bucket
- stu - A TUI application for AWS S3 written in Rust.
- systemctl-tui - A fast, simple TUI for interacting with systemd services and their logs.
- tailspin - A log file highlighter
- termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.
- terraform-tui - A powerful terraform textual TUI.
- tiptop - Command-line system monitoring
- tofuref - A TUI for the OpenTofu provider registry.
- tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
- tre - A modern and improved alternative to the tree(1) command.
- trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool
- ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.
- tufw - Terminal UI for ufw.
- tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.
- tuptime - Like uptime(1), but preserves shutdown / restart stats.
- vtop - Wow such top. So stats. More better than regular top
- wg-cmd - TUI for managing WireGuard configuration files
- zellij - A terminal workspace with batteries included.
- zizmor - A static analysis tool for GitHub Actions.
- zoxide - A smarter cd command. Supports all major shells.
