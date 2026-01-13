A post-modern terminal file manager.

rovr is a modern, intuitive and aesthetically pleasing terminal file explorer.

It has multi tab browsing (opening several directories at once), a built in file preview pane (with sixel support) to see file contents and a plugin system for adding extra functionality, including integration with other command line tools such as zoxide, bat, fd, ripgrep and more.

Other features like clipboard management, sorting and a context menu (with available actions, like copy, cut, delete rename) are also supported and built into rovr. It also lets you adjust its appearance, themes and keybindings via simple config files to fit your preferences.

This tool is useful for any person that wants to manage their folders and files without leaving their terminal. Fans of other terminal file managers (like ranger, nnn or superfile) will appreciate rovr's polished interface and plugin support, especially when working over SSH or on remote machines without a GUI.