Feature Cool Retro Term Windows Terminal
Tagline A good looking terminal emulator which mimics the old cathode display. The new Windows Terminal and the original Windows console host, all in the same place.
Website https://github.com/Swordfish90/cool-retro-term https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9N0DX20HK701
Language
qml
c++
Date Created November 22, 2013 May 3, 2019
Platform
macos
linux
windows
File Size ~55 MB ~42.7 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support No No
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-2) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://github.com/Swordfish90/cool-retro-term https://github.com/microsoft/terminal
Development State
active
active

